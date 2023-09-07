G 20 SUMMIT GURUGRAM ADMINISTRATION ISSUES WORK FROM HOME ADVISORY TO PRIVATE INSTITUTIONS FOR FRIDAY

Gurugram: In view of the G-20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8. The G20 Summit meeting is taking place in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. "All corporate and private institutions were advised to instruct their employees to work from home on September 8 (Friday), District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

Due to the summit meeting, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 and the traffic on the roads of Gurugram city is likely to be affected. Citizens should travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avoid overcrowding, the advisory added.

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi Police is patrolling the Raj Ghat area with the help of a tractor. The Police officials can be seen standing on the tractor and inspecting the area that is surrounded by the Yamuna River near the Raj Ghat. Earlier, the New Delhi Municipal Council decorated thousands of trees and installed G20 floral boards to further beautify the city's landscape ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said work has already begun on the preparation and installation of 20 flower boards prominently displaying the G20 logo and slogan – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future” at strategic locations across New Delhi.

Meanwhile, ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday went on a final round of inspection of Rajghat, Pragati Maidan and other places to take stock of preparations for the mega event. Delhi is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the G20 Summit, Saxena said during the inspection.

While inspecting Rajghat, the lieutenant governor (LG) directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured, according to officials. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers. During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial. The LG also inspected the summit's venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said.