Sonipat (Haryana): A marriage in absentia was performed in Haryana's Sonipat and Karnal on March 19. This unique marriage became a talking point among residents of the area. The bride and groom, both working in the United States — virtually performed marriage rituals through the Internet.

The groom Amit, a resident of Sonipat and the bride Anshu hailing from Karnal entered wedlock through the unique ceremony. But due to some unavoidable circumstances, they were unable to come to India. Instead of putting the marriage ceremony on hold, the family members of both the bride and groom came up with an innovative idea.

Taking the help of technology, they decided that the wedding ceremony would be performed virtually and the bride and groom will take part using the internet. Arrangements for large screen TV set and high-speed Internet connectivity were made. The bride and groom sitting in their US home became part of their marriage rituals in Haryana.

Marriage rituals like Mehendi, Sagai, Tika and others were performed sans the physical presence of the bride and the groom. Amid the bursting of crackers and dancing to the musical band, members of the "baraatis" left Sonipat for the bride's place at Karnal. Upon arrival at Karnal, members they were accorded a warm welcome.

Everything went on as per plan. Groom Amit and bride Ashu performed all rituals online. Amit Lakra, a resident of Sandal Khurd village in the Sonipat district of Haryana and Ashu belonging to Karnal have floated separate companies in the United States. Amit started his professional life in Merchant Navy while working in Malaysia in 2014.

After working in several countries. Amit set up a company in America in 2017. Similarly, Ashu has her own enterprise. Later on, both came in contact with each other and their relationship blossomed further leading to tying the nuptial knot.