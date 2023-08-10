Jhajjar (Haryana): At least four people were killed and another severely injured in a car-trolley tragic collision on the KMP Expressway in the Jhajjar district of Haryana in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Dahiya said the mishap occurred between Badli and Bupania villages. "The car involved in the road accident is from Gujarat. All the deceased are from Gujarat."

He said that the cops are diligently working to identify the deceased and are in the process of notifying their families. "Subsequent actions will be determined upon the arrival of the relatives to Jhajjar. Immediately after the mishap, the trolley driver absconded from the scene, leaving the trolley behind. We have initiated a search to arrest the absconding trolly driver", Arvind said.

According to the police official, the incident occurred at around 7:30 am when a car, carrying five people, was en route to Bahadurgarh. However, the driver of the vehicle lost control, after which it crashed into a trolley.

Police said that while three persons died on the spot, one injured breathed his last while being taken to a nearby hospital. They added that the injured was initially rushed to the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital but was later referred to the PGI in Rohtak.

According to police, the condition of the injured is stated to be critical, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

