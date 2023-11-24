Sirsa (Haryana): In a horrific road accident which has been reported from Sirsa district of Haryana, four devotees from Punjab on way to Rajasthan died after the tractor trolley they were traveling in turned turtle on Chopta Jamal Road in the district, sources said on Friday. An official said that the tractor trolley carrying the devotees went out of control and overturned on Chopta Jamal Road near village Rupwas of Nathusari Chopta area in Sirsa district.

Four devotees from Punjab who were going to Gogamedi died in the accident, the official said. Besides, more than 20 people have been injured in this accident, who have been admitted to Sirsa Civil Hospital. According to the sources, about 40 devotees were traveling on the tractor trolley when the accident took place.

The devotees were on way from Patra in Punjab to a religious program in Gogamedi in Rajasthan as per officials. While the actual cause of the accident was not clear, it is being said that due to the removal of the hook pin of the tractor trolley, the trolley went out of control and overturned leading to the accident. The accident was so terrible that the people of village Roopwas were shocked after hearing the screams of the victims.