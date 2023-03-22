Nuh (Haryana): Four people including two minors died by drowning after their boat capsized at Kotla lake in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday. According to the police, five people went boating at the lake at 3 pm. Their boat capsized while taking selfies in the middle of the lake. The fifth person was rescued by local villagers.

The deceased have been identified as Mustaq (23), Sakib (17), Sahil (12), residents of Akeda village and Nazakat (21), resident of Singleheri village. The fifth youth has been identified as Jaan Mohammad (16), a resident of Akeda village.

Local villagers gathered around the lake in huge numbers as soon as they got information about the incident. They fished the youths out of the lake. However, four of them had died by then. All of them were rushed to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhad.

Police rushed to the site as soon as they received information about the incident. Nuh SP Varun Singla said that the youths took the boat without seeking permission. The boat belonged to a villager, he said adding that they have taken the bodies in custody and sent them for post-mortem.

Earlier in October, a 24-year-old woman and a teen girl drowned at Vaitarna Jetty in Maharashtra's Palghar district while taking a selfie. The police said that all four in the boat lost their balance while the selfie was being clicked. While two persons in the group were saved by the locals, the other two drowned. Their bodies were fished out by fire brigade personnel, he said adding that it was high tide at that time. (With Agency inputs)