Sirsa(Haryana): As many as five people including four members of a family died and other three others were injured following a head-on collision between two cars in Haryana's Sirsa district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Nejadela village in the Sirsa district.

According to police sources, Gurtej Singh, a resident of Sardulgarh in Punjab, was returning from Sirsa to Sardulgarh in an Alto car along with his wife Paramjit Kaur, daughter Guntaj Kaur(6), son Sukhtaj Singh (6 months) and niece Kamalpreet Kaur. Gurtej was driving the car. At the same time, a Skoda car coming from the opposite side near the village Nejadela Kalan on Barnala Road hit the vehicle.

Four passengers in the Alto and the Skoda driver died on the spot, while niece Kamalpreet Kaur and Skoda car passengers Mohit and Ranjit received serious injuries. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. However, the doctors have referred Ranjit to Agroha due to his critical condition. The police then sent the bodies for post-mortem. "The investigation is underway and the injured are being treated. Efforts are being made to find out the cause behind the incident," police sources said.

