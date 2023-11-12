Sonipat (Haryana) : Tension prevailed in the Apex Green Society located on the National Highway-44 passing through Sonipat, Haryana, when a flat on the seventh floor of the building in Block C was engulfed in flames. Within no time the fire took a terrible form and reached several floors of the building. As soon as information about the fire was received, Sonipat police as well as fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

The firefighting operations began immediate efforts to control the raging flames. Along with this, people trapped in the flats in the building were rescued. Top officials of the district administration and local leaders reached the spot and Sonipat Mayor Nikhil Madan along with his colleagues rescued a family trapped in the fire. Everyone injured has been sent to different hospitals for treatment.

According to the information received from the police, the fire broke out due to unknown reasons in a flat on the seventh floor of C Block in Apex Green Society located on NH 44. Within no time the flames started intensifying. Due to the fire, many families were trapped in several flats in the building. The fire brigade team risked their lives to save a pregnant woman, her daughter and her husband trapped on the seventh floor.

Safe rescue of people trapped in the fire: Senior officials of the district administration also reached the spot and ordered an investigation into the matter. Sonipat fire fighting staff said that they do not have any modern equipment, due to which the rescue operation is facing hurdles. Meanwhile, Mayor Nikhil Madan said that everyone is being rescued.