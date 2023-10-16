Fire breaks out at Eye Centre of PGIMER in Haryana's Chandigarh
Published: 26 minutes ago
Chandigarh(Haryana): A fire broke out at the Eye Centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Haryana's Chandigarh on Monday. On receiving the information, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, but fire was doused before their arrival. According to sources, the fire broke out in the basement of the college. Prima facie, a short circuit in a battery is believed to be the cause behind the fire.
Sources said that no casualties have been reported and property also not destroyed. Notably, this is the second such incident of fire in a week in the medical college. PGI Director Naresh Panda said, "A minor fire incident occurred at Advanced Eye Centre at 9.25 am. The fire broke out in the basement where the UPS system is located. As soon as the fire broke out, it was extinguished immediately within a few minutes."
"We also informed the fire brigade personnel, however, the fire was doused before their arrival. This is the second fire incident in a week. OPD services were stopped due to the fire, they will be resumed soon," Panda added. On October 10, a fire broke out on the first floor of the PGI's Nehru Hospital in Chandigarh in the early hours of Tuesday. The fire was doused and all patients were safe.