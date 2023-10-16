Chandigarh(Haryana): A fire broke out at the Eye Centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Haryana's Chandigarh on Monday. On receiving the information, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, but fire was doused before their arrival. According to sources, the fire broke out in the basement of the college. Prima facie, a short circuit in a battery is believed to be the cause behind the fire.

Sources said that no casualties have been reported and property also not destroyed. Notably, this is the second such incident of fire in a week in the medical college. PGI Director Naresh Panda said, "A minor fire incident occurred at Advanced Eye Centre at 9.25 am. The fire broke out in the basement where the UPS system is located. As soon as the fire broke out, it was extinguished immediately within a few minutes."