FARIDABAD MAN GETS 20 YEAR JAIL TERM FOR RAPING MINOR STEP DAUGHTER

Faridabad: A court here Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for raping his minor step-daughter in 2019, police said. While pronouncing the sentence, Faridabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal ordered that Rs 50,000 should be paid to the survivor from of the convict's fine amount, they added.

According to the police, a case was registered against the man in 2019 by his step-daughter, who was then 12 years old. In her complaint, the girl accused the convict of raping her on several occasions. When she was raped again by her stepfather on December 6, 2019, she informed her mother, who took her to the police station.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused by the Faridabad police. After his arrest, the man was sent into judicial custody by a city court, the police added. The matter was pending since then and the man was finally convicted on Thursday based on the evidence and witnesses, they said.

Earlier in June, a Kerala court sentenced a man to a cumulative of 135 years imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating his minor cousin two years ago.Haripad Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) Judge Saji Kumar sentenced the 24-year-old man to varying sentences, under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, IPC, Information Technology Act and Juvenile Justice Act, for a total of 135 years, public prosecutor Raghu K said.However, as the sentences have to be served concurrently and the highest of them was 20 years, the convict will be serving 20 years in prison, the prosecutor said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5.1 lakh on the convict and directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the survivor who was 15-years-old at the time of the incident, the prosecutor said.