Faridabad: A man was allegedly abducted by his first wife's brother and six others from his house here, police said Wednesday. Vinay, Harsh, Rahul, Mahesh, Dharmendra, Narveer and Yogesh alias Yogi have been arrested in the case. Three vehicles, a licensed pistol of 32 bore, 19 live cartridges and a 315-bore country-made pistol were recovered from them, they said.

On October 11, Rajkumar's second wife lodged a complaint alleging that her husband was forcefully taken away by some goons in a car, police said. During the investigation, three people were arrested from Punjab's Mohali and Rajkumar was rescued. Following this, four more accused were also nabbed, they said.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the main accused Vinay revealed that her sister was married to Rajkumar and had two children. Rajkumar's 4-acre land was acquired by the government and he got a lot of money for it and bought 8 acres of land and 2 plots with that money. Later, he moved out of his house and started living with another woman after having a court marriage with her, he said.