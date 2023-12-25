EXPLAINED MARGASHIRSHA PURNIMA OF 2023 ON DECEMBER 26 KNOW HOW TO WORSHIP

Faridabad (Haryana): Every festival has great importance in 'Sanatan Dharma' and that is why the last full moon day of the year is also considered very significant. The Hindu calendar month Margashirsha is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and hence the 'Margashirsha Purnima' of 2023, which comes on December 26 is also important.

An auspicious combination of 'Brahma Yog' is taking place on this day. According to Pandit Mahesh Bhaiyaji, take a bath in a holy river on this day in the morning during 'Brahma Muhurta'.

"If you are not able to take a bath in the river then mix (river) Ganga water in the bath water at home and bath with it. After taking a bath, wear yellow clothes and install the idol or photo of Lord Vishnu in the house during the auspicious time. Or go to the temple and offer yellow clothes, yellow flowers and five types of sweets to Lord Vishnu. After this, light a 'ghee lamp' and then read the story of Lord Satyanarayan. After this, worship Lord Vishnu with full rituals, meditate and perform 'aarti' of Lord Vishnu," said Pandit Mahesh Bhaiyaji.

Pandit Mahesh Bhaiyaji said by doing this all the wishes will be fulfilled. The priest also advised people to do charity and feed a poor person. "By doing this, one gets 32 times more results compared to other full moon days," he added.