Sonipat (Haryana): The raids by the Enforcement Directorate in Haryana continued for the second consecutive day on Friday in the alleged money laundering case linked to the illegal mining in Yamuna Nagar and adjacent districts, sources said. The raid was launched on Thursday morning at at least 20 locations across Haryana in the case.

Among the premises raided were those of Congress MLA Surendra Panwar and ex-INLD legislator Dilbag Singh. The ED raid is going on for the last 24 hours at the residence of Congress MLA Surendra Panwar in Sonipat. Sources said that ED officials are searching for documents with regard to the illegal mining case.

Around Rs 5 crore cash, foreign weapons recovered from INLD leader's house: Sources said that around Rs 5 crore cash has been recovered in ED raids at the premises of INLD leader and former MLA Dilbag Singh. At present the counting of notes is going on. Besides, many foreign weapons and 300 live cartridges have also been recovered from Dilbagh Singh's house as per reliable sources. More than 100 liquor bottles and 4/5 kg bullion have also been recovered in the raid.

Pertinently, the ED team started the raid in the morning on Thursday, January 4 in the illegal mining case. ED officers and CISF personnel in five different vehicles reached the Congress MLA's house at around 8 am in the morning for the raid. The raid operation is still going on since Thursday.

The raids are going on in Haryana's Karnal, Yamunanagar, Faridabad as well as Chandigarh and Mohali in the illegal mining case. After the court order, ED had filed an FIR regarding this matter. At the places where raids are going on, strict security arrangements have been made at to ensure hassle free raids.