Yamunanagar (Haryana): Two cases have been registered against Dilbag Singh, a former Indian National Lok Dal MLA from Yamuna Nagar, under the Arms Act and the Excise Act at Pratap Nagar police station. Singh has been going through Enforcement Directorate team raids for the fourth consecutive day in connection with illegal mining. The team has so far recovered around Rs 5 crore in cash, foreign weapons, around 300 live cartridges, liquor bottles, and gold biscuits. The complaints have been lodged by the ED team at Pratap Nagar police station.

The ED team has handed over weapons to the police, and the weapons will be examined by the technical department. Apart from this, the cartridges recovered will also be examined. They also received a complaint from the Excise Department about receiving cartons of foreign liquor. Based on the complaints, two separate cases have been registered against Dilbagh Singh and they will be investigated. Apart from Dilbagh Singh, who else is involved in this will also be investigated, disclosed Himadri Kaushik, Assistant Superintendent of Police.