Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar
Published: Jun 6, 2023, 10:40 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar
Published: Jun 6, 2023, 10:40 AM
Jhajjar (Haryana): An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology. No damage has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
-
Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: Jhajjar, Haryana for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FAdApdYV5r pic.twitter.com/9LUWXxV3MQ— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 6, 2023