Chandigarh: Health services in government hospitals across Haryana were paralysed once again on Friday as nearly 3,000 doctors went on an indefinite strike. A day-long strike was held by doctors on December 27 following which, the outpatient department (OPD) services were suspended.

The strike was held under the banner of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA). The OPD and all major services were shut during the day. Also, all surgeries were cancelled as doctors decided not to perform any operation today. Even autopsy and medical tests remained non operational.

At a meeting held with the state director general of health services on Thursday night, it was decided that the emergency services would remain uninterrupted. It was stated that a team of doctors would be kept on stand-by for treating emergencies but the strike would continue.

Earlier, doctors had threatened to hold a strike from today if their demands were not met. Among the demands include setting up a specialist cadre, barring direct recruitment of senior medical officers, decreasing the bond amount for PG courses from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakh and a Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme at par with that of the central government.

President of HCMSA Dr Rajesh Khayaliya expressed hope that the problem will be solved by Sunday. Several round of meetings regarding the strike continued till late night. It has been learnt that the director general of health services has assured that a meeting of the doctors will be organised with Health Minister Anil Vij and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department very soon.