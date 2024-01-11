Karnal: In a shocking incident repored from Haryana, a mother-daughter duo have allegedly ended their lives after being distressed by weight loss in Karnal district of Haryana, sources said. The duo is believed to have jumped into a canal with police launching a search operation to trace the bodies. The two women have been identified as 55-year-old Meenu, wife of Manoj and their 28-year-old daughter Megha.

In the complaint lodged by Manoj, a resident of Subhash Colony, Karnal, his wife Meenu and daughter Megha were missing when he returned home from work on Tuesday evening. Manoj said that his scooter parked in his house was also missing. Manoj initially thought that both of them might have gone out for some work. But when Meenu and Megha did not return home till late night, Manoj became suspicious and started searching for the family members.

Manoj said he found a purported joint suicide note apparently kept by his wife and daughter on the table at home. In the note that Manoj found on the table at home, the mother-daughter duo said that they were distressed due to weight loss which forced them to take the extreme step. While they were undergoing treatment at the hospital, but there was no benefit, the women said. They said in the note that they were feeling weak and distressed and decided to take the fatal step of suicide.

Manoj informed the relatives and the police about the matter after which police started investigating the entire matter. Meanwhile, the police got the news that a scooter was parked abandoned near the canal triggering speculations that the two women might have jumped into the canal. Police have called a team of divers and started a search operation in the canal.