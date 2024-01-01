Kurukshetra (Haryana): An unidentified miscreant shot a disabled man at a saloon in Haryana's Kurukshetra. The man suffered bullet injuries in his stomach and is currently undergoing treatment. Police have initiated an investigation but reason behind the attack could not be ascertained yet.

The incident took place when Sachin was sitting inside a saloon in Committee Chowk in Shahabad town of Kurukshetra. Police said that the man was first taken to a government hospital in Shahbad, where he was given first-aid and later referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

Sachin said a man with his face covered with cloth entered the saloon when he was sitting there. The man came to him and asked his name. Sachin said when he told the man his name, the latter took out a gun from his pocket and shot at him. He then left the shop.

People rushed to the saloon after hearing the gunshot and found Sachin lying on the ground bleeding profusely. They then took him to a hospital.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and initiated investigations. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined to identify the miscreant. Shahbad outpost in-charge Mahesh Kumar said that Sachin has been referred to PGI Chandigarh in view of his serious condition.

Shahabad Sadar police station in-charge Rajpal said that people of the area are being interrogated. "The CCTV footage of the nearby areas is also being scrutinised. But, the accused could not be identified as he had covered his face," he said.