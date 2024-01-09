DELHI POLICE INSPECTORS KILLED IN CAR TRUCK COLLISION IN SONIPAT

Sonipat: Two inspectors of Delhi Police were killed after their car collided with a moving truck in Haryana's Sonipat late at night on Monday. The accident occurred near Pyau Maniyari on National Highway 44 after the truck driver suddenly applied brakes.

According to sources, Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Dadanpur village of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, and Ranbir Chahal, resident of Narwana in Jind, were employed with Delhi Police. Dinesh Beniwal was posted at Haiderpur North in West Special Cell of Delhi police and Randhir Chahal was posted at Adarsh Nagar police station in Delhi.

Both of them were coming from Delhi to Sonipat riding a Venue car. Dinesh Beniwal was driving the car and when they reached Pyau Maniyari ahead of Kundli at around 11:30 pm, suddenly the truck driver in front of them applied brakes. Thereafter, their car collided with the truck. Both died as their car was badly damaged in the accident.