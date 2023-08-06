CPI DELEGATION STOPPED BY POLICE FROM VISITING VIOLENCE AFFECTED VILLAGES IN NUH

Nuh (Haryana): Police on Sunday stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from entering violence-affected villages near Nuh district, citing prohibitory orders.

"We have decided to go back because we don't want any confrontation. Hooligans, goons and miscreants can go freely, but democratic people who have come here for peacemaking are stopped, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said.

On Twitter, he wrote: "CPI delegation was prevented by police force from entering Nuh, Haryana.Our purpose was to meet the victims and appeal for peace. Double engine government is afraid of even free movement of the people. Their plan is to divide the people aiming at elections."

A senior police officer said that the CPI leaders were stopped as prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC were in place and there were concerns regarding the security of the delegation. The CPI had informed that its delegation comprising Viswam, party MP Sandosh Kumar P, party general secretary Amarjeet Kaur and Dariyav Singh Kashyap will visit the areas affected by the communal flare-up last week.

One of the delegation members said they told the police officers present on the site they want to go to the area "for a cup of tea with the local people". "However, the police officer said that we were welcome to have tea in the police station but we cannot be allowed to meet the general public in the present scenario," the member said.

"Either you trust us or arrest us," CPI general secretary Amarjeet Kaur told the cops. Meanwhile, District Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata and Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarania jointly visited several areas in Nuh district on Sunday, appealing to people to ensure that those involved in the riots are arrested.

"The accused will not be spared. The culprits should come and surrender themselves. Otherwise, the Haryana Police knows how to catch them," Bijarnia said. Meanwhile, the government on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Ballabhgarh sub-division of Faridabad district from 1 pm on August 6 till 11:59 pm on August 7 in the wake of "communal tension".

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh last Monday. (With PTI inputs)