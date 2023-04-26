Vide of Gurugram hot chase

Gurugram: After a dramatic hot chase of more than 20 kilometres on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a truck carrying at least 32 cows was intercepted on Wednesday by Gau Rakshaks and police in Haryana's Gurugram. Members of the cow vigilante group belonging to Bajrang Dal were chasing the alleged cow smugglers. The truck was on its way to Nuh in Haryana. The chase began on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Upon receiving information, a team of cow vigilante groups spotted the truck on the Delhi Gurugram border. On seeing the vigilante group, the driver accelerated. The truck was moving at a high speed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and covered a distance of 20 kilometers, before running out of luck.

The members of Bajrang Dal and Haryana police task force were travelling in a car. The unstoppable truck first broke the boom barrier at Ghamdoj toll plaza on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The vigilante group members threw irons pins on the expressway. One of the front wheels of the truck got punctured and the tyre got separated from the rim.

Even then the truck did not stop and was running on the rim only. Finally, the truck was intercepted in Bhondsi area after a chase of around 20 km. Police recovered 32 cows from the truck. The two smugglers were also taken into custody. The video of the entire incident was widely shared on social media.

In the video, the truck was seen passing through the Ghamdoj toll plaza. The truck also broke the boom barrier at the toll plaza. The arrested smugglers are being interrogated by the police.