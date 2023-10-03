Nuh: Congress leader and Ferozepur MLA Mamman Khan's bail plea in two of the four cases in connection with the Nuh violence will be heard today. The petition will be heard in the court of additional district judge Ajay Sharma.

Khan was granted bail in two of the four cases on September 30. He is presently in jail because he still has two cases against him. These two cases will be heard on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested on September 14 for inciting violence and posting provocative messages on social media related to communal violence in Nuh on July 31 that left six persons, including two policemen dead and 88 injured. On September 19, Khan was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

During the previous hearing on Saturday, Khan's lawyer said that the arguments lasted for 40 minutes and they applied for bail following which, his client was granted bail in two cases.

Haryana Police have arrested more than 500 people in this case so far. Currently, Khan is being interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) team. He had moved court seeking protection from arrest on September 12 and had stated that he was being falsely implicated in the case. He had appealed court so that he was not arrested.