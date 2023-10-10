Congress leader Hooda promises deputy CM post to Brahmin in Haryana

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda created a political storm when he promised to appoint a person belonging to the Brahmin community to the post of deputy chief minister if the Congress was voted to power in the state. Hooda was addressing a gathering in Rohtak on Sunday.

Suppose the Congress party is voted to power in Haryana, a person from the Brahmin community will be appointed to the deputy chief minister's post. People from other communities like Dalits will also hold the post of deputy chief minister. In the first cabinet meeting of the Congress government, we will ensure reservation in government jobs for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society. We will also vouch for a strong Brahmin Commission, which will ensure quota for this community. Apart from this, Dhooidars will be ensured land ownership rights. It will help them to avail of loans from banks, said Hooda.

Dhoolidars were the recipients of lands granted by big zamindars (landlords), but the former was deprived of its ownership rights. Reacting to the leader of the opposition's remarks to woo the Brahmin community, Haryana BJP's media secretary Praveen Attrey said, "It was quite surprising that the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda had concern for the Brahmin community. That, too, all of a sudden. In 2012, the Congress leader while addressing a gathering in Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, had said that he was Jat first, then the Chief Minister of the state. Hooda was giving such a statement when he was holding the constitutional post of the Chief Minister."