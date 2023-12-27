COLD AND FOGGY WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE UNABATED IN HARYANA IMD ISSUES RED ALERT

Chandigarh: Foggy and cold weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana on Wednesday disrupting normal life and hitting vehicular traffic due to poor visibility with the Chandigarh Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for fog for the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert of fog for the northern and western areas of Haryana.

According to this red alert, the blanket of fog is likely to get denser in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain dry in Haryana and Punjab in the next 24 hours. On Wednesday, Haryana woke up to a dense to very dense blanket of fog which reduced the visibility to as low as 1 meter at some places.

An official of the Chandigarh Meteorological Department official said that the night temperature will see an increase in minimum in Haryana during the next three to four days. However, dense fog will be seen in North Haryana and West and South-West Haryana districts in the coming two days, which will reduce visibility.

In South and South-East Haryana, dense fog is likely to be seen only in the morning and late evening. The Chandigarh Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert in South East Haryana. Meanwhile, an official of the India Meteorological Department said that Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded 6.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Wednesday.

Likewise, Hisar recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department official said.