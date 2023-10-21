CM KHATTAR MEETS PEOPLE AFFECTED BY NUH VIOLENCE

Nuh (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met those affected by the July 31 communal violence here. Khattar also offered prayers at the Nalheshwar Mahadev temple in Nalhar village, where a procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had been attacked. Six people were killed in the communal violence, most of them during the attack. A Muslim cleric was killed in adjoining Gurugram.

"Every citizen condemns such incidents and these events should never have occurred," the chief minister said at Badkali Chowk where he visited an oil mill that was set afire during the riots. "Nevertheless, it is the responsibility of the district administration and the government to restore law and order promptly. Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone, the situation has returned to normal, he told repoters.

He met the family of Shakti Singh, 35, a resident of Bhadas village who lost his life in the Nuh violence and offered his condolences. Khattar assured Singh's family of the government's support and issued directions to the district administration to make arrangements for the education of Singh's children.

He said the government had called for applications on the 'E-kshatipoorti' portal for those who suffered losses in this violence. Compensation is still pending for some individuals, and a decision on this matter will be made soon. Investigations are also underway to determine the insurance claims for certain damaged vehicles, he said.

Khattar laid the foundation stone of the Yagyashala at the Gurukul in Bhadas village and also interacted with locals. Meanwhile, on the occasion of police commemoration day, the Haryana chief minister paid tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Sunita Devi, the widow of constable Satyaveer who lost his life at a checkpoint while trying to stop illegal mining, and Siddharth, the son of late deputy superintendent of police Surender who lost his life while preventing illegal mining in Tauru, were honoured. On this occasion, Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya read out the names of 189 soldiers who lost their lives while performing their duties in different parts of the country during the last one year.