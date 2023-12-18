CLASS 9 STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE AFTER BEING BLACKMAILED WITH OBSCENE VIDEO IN PANIPAT

Panipat: A class 9 student from Haryana's Panipat committed suicide due to alleged extortion and blackmail from two miscreants, who harassed her on way to school and threatened to upload her obscene video on social media.

The girl, who was admitted to the hospital told her parents about the miscreants. A complaint was lodged at Model Police Station and police took her statement in the hospital. Later at night, she succumbed to her injuries.

According to social worker Savita Arya, the deceased and her elder sister, a class 11 student faced harassment on their way to school and while returning home. The sisters studied at a school on Jatal Road in the old industrial police station area of Panipat. The miscreants allegedly made videos of the two sisters while they were going to school. Later, they edited the younger sister's video in an obscene manner and started threatening to upload the edited obscene video on social media, Arya said.

Arya said that the miscreants even extorted Rs 2,000 from the two girls by blackmailing them. The girls somehow arranged the money and paid the miscreants but later they started demanding more money. The two girls became worried due to the increasing demand. Fed up with the repeated threats, the younger sister committed suicide. When her health condition deteriorated, she told her family as to what had compelled her to take such a step.

The family members hurriedly took her to a private hospital and lodged a complaint at Model Police Station. The police came to the hospital and took her statement. Later in the night, the girl died.

Police have registered a case against two accused on the basis of the complaint. "Both the accused are absconding. A case has been registered against the duo under IPC's section 305 (abetment of suicide of minor or insane person)," an officer said.