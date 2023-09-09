CLASS 11 STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE IN REWARI LEAVES NOTE

Rewari (Haryana): A 16-year-old boy died allegedly after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hostel at Sainik School in Rewari on Friday morning. Police found a suicide note from the spot, wherein the student complained of being harassed by a teacher of the school.

The boy, a student of class 11 at Sainik School had been studying here for the last six years. He was the only child of his parents and hailed from Pathera village in Mahendragarh district. The school administration found him lying in a pool of blood in front of his hostel building, located within the school campus, yesterday morning.

Teachers and officers of the school administration rushed him to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. On getting information about the incident a team from Kund Chowki police station reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. Also, the body was sent for post-mortem.

In his suicide note that was recovered from the spot, the boy held a teacher of the school responsible for driving him to take such a drastic step. He alleged that the teacher did not conduct lessons properly and harassed him frequently.

The incident triggered panic in the campus. Rewari's Kund outpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar said prima facie it seems that the boy committed suicide in the morning. "We have got a suicide note and an investigation has also been started. More details would be available once we get the post-mortem report," Kumar said. The student's parents have been informed about his death, an official of the school said.

Also Read: After Kota, student preparing for NEET exam dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation -04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline number -9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).