Chandigarh: A clash ensued between the two groups of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in Mohali demanding the release of the Sikh prisoners. In the clash between the Nihangs, a Nihang identified as Babbar Singh Chandi belonging to the Baba Amna Group was seriously injured. Immediately, he was shifted to Civil Hospital in Mohali and after providing first aid, he was referred to PGI for better treatment as his condition deteriorated.

According to information, a bloody clash took place on Saturday night during the protest staged by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha for the release of the Sikh prisoners. It is learnt that in this clash between the protesters, Babbar Singh suffered serious injuries. Some people present at the spot admitted him to a hospital in Mohali. Currently, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. After the incident, the police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Although the police have not yet ascertained the cause of the clash, they said that once the condition of the injured youth stabilises, his statement will be recorded and further action will be taken.

Also read: Chandigarh: FIRs against Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leaders a day after clash with cops

It may be recalled that Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been staging protests for the release of Sikh prisoners in Mohali for the past several days. Although the front tried many times to negotiate with the government regarding the release of Sikh prisoners, but in vain. It may be recalled that the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha is staging protests on the Chandigarh-Punjab border in Mohali since January this year. Protesters are demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, who were arrested for various crimes, during the days of militancy in Punjab and have been languishing in prison.