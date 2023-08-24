CHANDRAYAAN 3 SCIENTIST FROM CHANDIGARH PART OF MISSION PROUD FAMILY CELEBRATES SUCCESS

Chandigarh: Nikhil Anand from Chandigarh is a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and a part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. After the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success on Wednesday, it is a time for celebrations for his family and neighbours at his house in Sector 42 in Chandigarh.

Nikhil, who had enrolled himself in the District Bar Association (DBA) was about to start practising as a lawyer when he got selected for ISRO in December 2021. Since then he has been working with the scientists for the mission at Sriharikota.

Nikhil's father Lallan Thakur is an advocate in the Chandigarh district court. Thakur said that after Chandrayaan-3 landed on moon his mother called Nikhil. Since there are restrictions on using phones at the ISRO center, he talked for only two minutes. "We congratulated him on the success of the mission," Nikhil's father said.

Nikhil's mother, Sangeeta Kumari is posted as AAO (Assistant Audit Officer) at the Accountant General's Office in Haryana, while his sister Shikha Shalini works as AAO at the Western Command in Chandigarh. Thakur said that his family is proud of Nikhil to be a part of ISRO's team. "This is a memorable time for our family," he said.

He said that Nikhil has been a meritorious student throughout and always had a keen interest in mechanics. After passing class 12 he wanted to pursue a career related to mechanical technology, Thakur said. Nikhil passed class 10 from the Government Model School in Sector 35 and class 12 from Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 40.

After passing school, Nikhil did BTech from Chandigarh University in Mohali and later, obtained an LLB degree from a law college at Saharanpur. Also, he got enrolled for MTech course from Punjab Engineering College. Soon after completing his first semester, he got selected as a scientist in ISRO. Later, he sought permission from ISRO and completed MTech.

Thakur said after mechanics, Nikhil has always been interested in law.