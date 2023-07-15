Rohtak (Haryana): The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday afternoon successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Rohtak, a small town in Haryana, also contributed to this historic Mission.

LPD Bossard Company, which is based in Rohtak, provided special nuts and bolts for the Mission. "We provided around two to five lakh special nuts and bolts to the ISRO for the Mission," the company's General Manager Mukesh Singh told ETV Bharat.

"I am extremely pleased and satisfied that our company could be a part of this Mission. All the workers toiled hard for it. We made nuts and bolts of supreme quality for this Mission. We have been regularly providing nuts and bolts to the ISRO," added Singh. Through the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, India seeks to enhance its technological prowess in space exploration and gather valuable scientific data about the moon's geology, mineralogy, and surface composition.

According to Mukesh Singh, his company also prepares nuts and bolts for other defence projects. While congratulating ISRO on its successful launch, Mukesh Singh expressed optimism that the Chandrayaan-3 will have a successful landing on the moon.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect that is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 saying the Lunar Mission scripts a new chapter in the country's space odyssey. He also saluted the spirit and ingenuity of the scientists.

