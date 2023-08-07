Chandigarh: In a shocking turn of events, Chandigarh Police Additional Station House Officer Naveen Phogat and his team allegedly extorted a hefty sum of one crore rupees from a well-known businessman in Punjab, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, when Sector-39 SHO Narendra Patial went on leave, Naveen Phogat was made the additional SHO for the time being an Naveen, along with his associates, taking the benefit of the position, allegedly looted a ransom of one crore rupees from a businessman from Bhatinda, Punjab, in the name of exchanging 2000 rupee notes.

The victim, Sanjay Goyal who was lured into a trap to hoard him, later filed a complaint in the police station after which Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur. Following the complaint, Sector-39. police station registered a case of robbery against the SHO under relevant sections of IPC.

Kanwardeep Kaur while addressing the media, said, "Chandigarh police has got a big success in the case of looting Rs 1 crore from Bathinda's businessmen. Naveen, along with other police officials allegedly called the businessman to Aerocity in Mohali for exchanging Rs 2000 notes. However, under a pre-planned loot operation, the police team asked the complainant to leave the money and run away, failing which he was threatened with an encounter.

Also read: Miscreants loot Rs 1 crore from bank in Bihar

Kanwardeep further informed that the investigation has led to the arrest of constable Varinder and constable of the security wing, Shiv Kumar. At the same time, Additional SHO Naveen Phogat has been removed from his post. This is the second time Naveen has been involved in such a criminal offence. "We have been successful in recovering 75 lakhs of the looted amount," the SP said.``

Notably, Naveen was convicted earlier for rape charges during his tenure. However, he was later released by the Court. A severe allegation against the police personnel has raised serious questions about the integrity and conduct of police officials, especially at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already probing cases involving other members of the Chandigarh Police.

Also read: Panipat: Robbers loot Rs 26 lakh from Haryana politician's house, open gunfire on his son