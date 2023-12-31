Chandigarh: Chandigarh has been beautifully decorated with lights to welcome the New Year while additional cops have been deployed at all the major intersections and hot spots.

The Municipal Corporation and the administration have together decorated the city for the New Year. Lights and festoons have been put up at all the popular markets of Sector-17, Sector-22 and Sector-35. The Plaza of Sector-17, which is considered as the best place to begin the New Year for years, has been decorated by the engineering department.

A Municipal Corporation official said that special preparations have been made to welcome the New Year. The places where revelers gather in the evening, have been thoroughly cleaned. Music and performances have been arranged at these places for the entertainment of people. Likewise previous years, many arrangements have been made for Sector-17, which draws the maximum crowd.

Chandigarh Police have issued an advisory to ensure security and maintain peace during the year-end celebrations. According to the advisory, there would be strict vigil around Sector- 7, 8, 9, 10, 17, 22, Art Gallery of Sector- 10 and Aroma and Allante Mall in Sector- 22. Police have taken measures to crackdown on hooligans who disrupt the New Year celebrations. Also, directives have been issued to avoid traffic congestion at the popular spots. More than 1500 police personnel have been deployed at various checkpoints.

Restaurants across the city will remain open till 12 am today. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said that if any eatery is found open beyond 12 am it will face strict action. The SSP would be on the field along with all officers to monitor the law and order situation.