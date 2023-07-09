CHANDIGARH BREAKS 23 YEAR RAINFALL RECORD HEAVY RAINS PREDICTED FOR NEXT 5 DAYS

Chandigarh: The city has recorded the season's highest rainfall in 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday, breaking the record of 23 years, weather officials said.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, 322.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city since yesterday. Earlier on July 18, 2000, Chandigarh had recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 mm.

The incessant rainfall for the last 30 hours, has led to waterlogging on the roads of the city. The Chandigarh Police have closed many routes and diverted traffic on many others. The weather office has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue for the next five days.

In Haryana, a maximum rainfall of 246 mm was recorded in Radaur of Yamunanagar district in the last 24 hours followed by 244 mm in Kalka and 239 mm in Panchkula. This apart, heavy rains triggered landslides at Panchkula's Morni Hills.

Also Ambala and Barwala recorded 224 mm and 220 mm of rainfall respectively. Kurukshetra recorded 229 mm of rainfall since yesterday. The lowest rainfall of 47 mm was recorded in Fatehabad. The maximum temperature in Haryana hovered around 34.2 degree Celsius with mercury level being lowest in Ambala that recorded 18.2 degree Celsius.

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram led to water-logging at several places. Today being Sunday, traffic congestions due to waterlogging were comparatively lower but the speed of the vehicles was extremely slow. According to the Meteorological Department, Badshahpur in Gurugram received 103 mm of rain while 61 mm of rain was recorded in Kadipur, 61 mm in Harsaru and 149 mm in Wazirabad.

Also Read: Landslides hit Himachal; 3 killed in house collapse; Beas in spate

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory stating that the road from Mullapur barrier towards 60KV light point has been closed due to waterlogging and traffic has been diverted from this point. Commuters have been asked to avoid the road of Sector 20 that has caved in near the petrol pump. Repair work will be started here as soon as the rain stops, district administration said. Also, the road of Sector 14 has caved in following which, traffic in the area has been affected.