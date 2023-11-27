Rewari (Haryana): A man carried his daughter's 'Banwara' (a ritual carried out before the wedding) in Haryana's Rewari on Sunday, a night before her marriage, to promote the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. Dharampal Sarwan, a resident of Subhash Basti in Rewari, carried his elder daughter Jyoti's 'Banwara' to make people understand and change their perception towards daughters.

Jyoti rode a horse, and the ritual was carried out with much fanfare. Jyoti said, "Daughters are no less than sons and today my father proved this as well. I am a graduate and a teacher, so I want to give a message to society that today there is no discrimination between sons and daughters. I am proud of my parents."

At the same time, Jyoti's father Dharampal Sarwan said that daughters should also get equal respect in society like sons. He said that there should be no discrimination of any kind against daughters. Keeping this in view, he carried out his daughter's 'Banawara' with much fanfare. Meanwhile, many people were gathered on the roadside in the city to have a glimpse of 'Banwara'.