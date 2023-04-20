Kaithal Haryana Chairperson of the Haryana Women s Commission Renu Bhatia has made a controversial remark on girls going out with their boyfriends Giving a piece of advice to modern and upwardly mobile girls Bhatia said Those girls visiting hotels with their boyfriends should always remain cautious This has become a trend nowadays A girl visits a hotel with her boyfriend Then she complains that she was offered cold drinks laced with drugs The victim became unconscious and something bad happened to her Elaborating further she said A girl had a friendship with a boy The girl s boyfriend took her to a hotel The girl was offered cold drinks laced with something Then the boy made a video of the girl and started blackmailing her It has become a common thing nowadays Girls coming with such complaints have become a common thing nowadays A girl shows mature behaviour while joining the college She knows very well and puts forward her list of demands to parents Why a girl shows immaturity while going out with her boyfriend I don t think a girl visits a hotel for performing an aarti to Lord Hanuman said Bhatia adding A girl after clearing the Plus two exam joins a college She thinks that at last she achieved freedom from wearing the school uniform She will now put on garments according to her choice and taste Similarly boys focus on their bike and girlfriend Chairperson of the women s panel Renu Bhatia was speaking at a function organised by RKSD College Kaithal Haryana She was the chief guest at the function The purpose of the event was to create legal awareness among girls about cybercrime and harassment of women