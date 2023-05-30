Gurugram: In an incident of suspected cattle smuggling, police have seized a Scorpio fitted with police stickers that was used for allegedly smuggling three cows and a calf from a highway in Gurugram, officials said.

According to police, the gau rakshaks and Bajrang Dal workers got information that cows were being allegedly smuggled in a black coloured SUV that was coming from Jhajjar. They spotted the vehicle near Farukhnagar toll block on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and started chasing it.

On finding that they were being followed, the suspected smugglers started driving at a high speed. They even allegedly fired a few shots at the cow protection activists during the high-speed chase. In the meantime, the SUV's tyre burst while crossing a divider on the road. Despite this, the rustlers drove fast and the cow vigilantes continued following them for a few kimometres.

Finally, on realising that there was no way to escape, they abandoned the SUV and taking advantage of the darkness, they fled. The gau rakshaks said that the rustlers fired towards the forest while escaping.

The cow protection activists reached the spot and on searching the vehicle, found three cows and a calf at the rear side of the SUV. This apart, they also found two empty cartridges on the dashboard of the vehicle.

The gau rakshaks informed the Gurugram police about the incident immediately. A team from Dial 112 along with cops from Farukhnagar police station reached the spot. Police have taken the bullet cartridges into their custody and the Scorpio fitted with police stickers on the windshield has been seized.

The bovines were shifted to a shelter in Farukhnagar. The police have registered a case against the unknown miscreants and initiated an investigation into the case.