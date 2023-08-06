Gurugram: A case was registered against Aam Aadmi Party leader Javed Ahmed by the Sohna police for the violence in Haryana's Nuh district. This case has been registered in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Kumar. Allegations have been levelled against Aam Aadmi Party leader Javed Ahmed for inciting the crowd to kill Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint lodged by Pawan Kumar, a Bajrang Dal activist, who was present with Pradeep Sharma in a car when the attack took place on July 31 in Sohna. Kumar recalled that at the behest of Javed, 25 to 30 persons attacked them. He pointed out that Sharma was hit with an iron rod. Later, he was rushed to a hospital by the police.

Refuting the charges of his alleged involvement in the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist during Nuh violence, Aam Aadmi Party leader Javed Ahmed said, "I was 100 km away from Nuh, and the incident happened three hours after I left. I have the CCTV footage of the toll plaza I crossed. Allegations against me are to malign me and my party, it is political propaganda."

It may be recalled that the Haryana police arrested as many as 176 persons, in connection with the violence that erupted in Nuh and Gurugram on July 31, which left six people, including two Home Guards, dead. A senior police officer said that 93 FIRs have been registered, including 46 in Nuh, three in Faridabad, 23 in Gurugram, three in Rewari, and 18 in Palwal in this connection.