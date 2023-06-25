Chandigarh: A woman who had come to a temple in Haryana's Panchkula on Sunday was rescued by locals after the car she was sitting in was swept away in a river, officials said. The woman had come to offer prayers at a temple in Kharak Mangoli and parked her vehicle on the river bank. Suddenly the water level in the river rose and her car was washed away in a flash flood while she was still inside it.

Some locals took the woman out of the car amid a strong current of water and rushed her to a local hospital, officials said. A video of the rescue efforts was circulated on social media. In another incident, eight people who were stuck near the Ghaggar river in Panchkula were rescued by a team of the National Disaster Response Force, an official said.

The water level in the river increased due to rain in its catchment areas. Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday. In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.