Panipat Haryana A cab driver in the Panipat district of Haryana was carrying a courtship with a transwoman for the past seven years The cab driver Akhilesh who originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh was plying his cab in Panipat He fell in love with a transwoman The relationship between the duo blossomed gradually Therefore Akhilesh emotionally blackmailed the transwoman to undergo sex change surgery so that he can marry her Akhilesh promised the transgender that he wanted to spend conjugal life with her Postmarriage everything went for a toss The duo began quarrelling over petty issues Their relationship turned sour Akhilesh was waiting for an opportune moment One day he decamped with gold jewellery and other valuables which the transwoman had received as gifts from the transgender community during her marriage ceremony Also read Transwoman school teacher alleges she was fired NCW takes cognisanceBefore entering into wedlock Akhilesh used to extort a huge sum of money running into lakhs from the transwoman He took money from her to purchase a car and costly mobiles But one day the transwoman was devastated as Akhilesh decamped with the jewellery and valuables The aggrieved transwoman said I have lodged a police complaint in this regard Akhilesh decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees which I had received during the wedding ceremony Postmarriage Akhilesh used to pick up fights with her I came to know that Akhilesh married her just for money and to lead a lavish lifestyle He ruined my life