Panipat (Haryana) : It is said that the most sacred relationship is between a brother and a sister. But, a brother in Haryana's Panipat has ruined this relationship too. In fact, in Bhapra village of Panipat, a brother killed his 16-year-old sister by banging her head on the wall. The only fault of the sister was that she refused to wash her brother's clothes.

After this, in anger, the brother hit his sister not only once, not twice but 4 times by slamming her against the wall. After 4 days, while taking treatment at a hospital, the sister finally died. The mother of the deceased girl told that their family hails from the Bettiah district of Bihar. For the last several years, she is taking care of their family by working as a labourer in the Bhabra village of Samalkha in the Panipat district.

On March 31, she went to the market to buy vegetables. But, when she returned from the market, her 16-year-old daughter was lying unconscious in the courtyard of the house. When the mother asked the younger daughter, she said that her brother Sudhir had banged her head against the wall for not washing his clothes.

First, there was an argument between the two about this matter and the brother hit Varsha's head against the wall 4 times, due to which she fainted. In a hurry, the girl's mother took her to Samalkha Civil Hospital, where seeing her condition is critical, the doctors referred her to Khanpur Medical College.

On Thursday, Varsha died during treatment at Khanpur Medical College. At present, Vibha has given a complaint against her son Sudhir to the police for killing her daughter. At the same time, the police registered a murder case and started searching for the killer brother, who has been absconding ever since the incident took place.