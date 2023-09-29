Bhiwani (Haryana): A Haryana MP from Mahendragarh received an obscene video call from an unknown number on his cell phone while he was holding a meeting. Now, the Mahendragarh MP, Dharambir Singh, lodged a complaint at the Bhiwani cyber crime police station, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The case was lodged by the secretary of the MP at Bhiwani cyber crime police station. It is learned from the sources that the BJP MP Dharambir Singh was holding a meeting. In the meantime, a video call came on his WhatsApp number. The moment he received the call, an obscene video began playing on the screen of the phone. The MP immediately disconnected the call.