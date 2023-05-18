BJP MP RATAN LAL KATARIA PASSES AWAY

Chandigarh: BJP MP Ratanlal Kataria passed away in the early hours of Thursday. The former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala had been ill for a few days. Sources said that his funeral procession will leave from Chandigarh's Manimajra at 11:30 am and his last rites will be performed at Manimajra crematorium at 12 noon.

"This is to inform you that Mr. Ratan Lal Kataria (Former Union Minister of State) passed away today on 18-5-2023. His last journey will leave from 352, Sector-4, MDC at 11:30 am. His last rites will be held today at 12 noon at the cremation ground of Manimajra," a tweet from his personal account read.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled his death on Twitter. "He always raised his voice in the Parliament for the welfare of the society and the progress of the people of Haryana. His departure is an irreparable loss to politics. May God give place to the departed soul in his holy feet and give strength to the family in this difficult time," he wrote.

Haryana BJP State President Om Prakash Dhankar paid his tribute to Ratanlal Kataria as well. "Ratan Lal Kataria's cheerful nature and humility was a key trait of his personality. He rose from poverty to become the Union Minister. Got a chance to work with him for decades, his departure is a loss to the country, state, BJP and for me personally," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb had paid a visit to Ratan Lal Kataria at Chandigarh Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education where he was admitted. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij and many senior party leaders had come to PGI a few days back to enquire about his health.

Kataria became Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment in 2019. He served as the President of the Haryana BJP from 2000 to 2003. During his tenure BJP Haryana launched the magazine Bhajpa Ki Baat in 2000.