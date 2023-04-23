BHARATIYA KISAN UNION HARYANA PRESIDENT CHADHUNI BACKS SATYA PAL MALIK SLAMS MODI GOVT

Panipat Haryana After Khamp Panchayats of Haryana came out in support of the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik who was summoned by the CBI and now Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana unit president Gurnam Chadhuni also supported the former Governor Gurnam Chadhuni who reached Dadola village in Panipat from Delhi while speaking to the media flayed the Centre for targeting the former Governor and alleged that the government has crossed the limits as whoever speaks against the Modi government they are being arrested Gurnam Chadhuni warned the Modi government of rallying behind Malik if the government makes such an attempt yet again It may be recalled that on Saturday Khaps from other states of the country including Haryana had reached a meeting with the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik in New Delhi But the police stopped them from holding the meeting because they did not have permission to do so After this Satyapal Malik and others selfarrested After which everyone was detained there and police took some supporters including Satyapal Malik to RK Puram police station While some others were taken from there to Kunjpura police station Malik was released after three hours Asked whether the said meeting was scheduled in wake of the CBI asking Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir Chaduni said It meeting was already scheduled to be held on Saturday Earlier in the day the Delhi Police took to Twitter to say that reports about Malik s detention were false False information is being spread on social media handles regarding the detention of Sh Satyapal Malik Ex Gov Whereas he has arrived at PS R K Puram along with his supporters He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will it said in a tweet The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir With agency inputs