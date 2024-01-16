Panipat: Police have arrested four Bangladesh nationals living illegally in Haryana's Panipat, sources said. An official said that the four Bangladesh nationals were arrested by the Chief Minister's Flying Team following intelligence inputs that some Bangladesh nationals were staying illegally in Didwadi area. Following the inputs, the team raided the area and caught one Bangladesh national identified as Jabar from village Soudhapur Mod, Jatal Road.

During interrogation, Jabar told the officials that he hailed from Sindhiya village in Thakurda district of Bangladesh. Jabar further told the officials that he has three more associates who work with him in Ashu Bleach House village Didwadi in Samalkha police station area. Following the disclosure by Jabar, the Chief Minister's Flying Team carried out raids and arrested his three other associates identified as Salim, Akhtar Rool and Ali from Samalkha.

An official said that the arrested Bangladeshis did not have any valid documents to stay in India. It is learnt that the arrested Bangladesh nationals neither had a passport nor a visa. Fake Aadhaar cards with the address of village Chamrada of Israna sub-division of Panipat have been recovered from them, an official said.

The arrested accused told officials that they had come to a cyber café in Soudhapur Mode village on Jatal Road to get the address given in their Aadhar card corrected. The receipt issued by the cyber café for correcting the address was also found in their possession. Three SIMs have also been recovered from them.