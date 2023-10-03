Karnal: First Indian-origin female astronaut Kalpana Chawla's father and a senior social worker Banarasi Das Chawla passed away at the age of 94 in Haryana's Karnal on Tuesday. Banarasi Das Chawla devoted his entire life to social work. After his death, he donated his body for research by medical students. He had written this last wish in his will.

Senior social worker Banarasi Das fully supported the education and research of his daughter Kalpana Chawla. He worked for the betterment of society. He always motivated the children and provided free computers and other courses to the poor girls. Apart from this, he has also provided free education to the poor children. Chawla didn't used to accept bouquets or gifts for any function.

Also read: Iconic agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan passes away

According to sources, instead of cremating Banarasi Das Chawla, his body will be donated to Kalpana Chawla Medical College for medical students for research. His mortal remains will be brought to Nirmal Kutiya and from there it will be handed over to the medical college.