Astronaut Kalpana Chawla's father passes away; body donated to Karnal medical college
Published: 25 minutes ago
Karnal: First Indian-origin female astronaut Kalpana Chawla's father and a senior social worker Banarasi Das Chawla passed away at the age of 94 in Haryana's Karnal on Tuesday. Banarasi Das Chawla devoted his entire life to social work. After his death, he donated his body for research by medical students. He had written this last wish in his will.
Senior social worker Banarasi Das fully supported the education and research of his daughter Kalpana Chawla. He worked for the betterment of society. He always motivated the children and provided free computers and other courses to the poor girls. Apart from this, he has also provided free education to the poor children. Chawla didn't used to accept bouquets or gifts for any function.
According to sources, instead of cremating Banarasi Das Chawla, his body will be donated to Kalpana Chawla Medical College for medical students for research. His mortal remains will be brought to Nirmal Kutiya and from there it will be handed over to the medical college.
Dr Jagdish Chandra Dureja, Director of Kalpana Chawla Medical College, said that Banarasi Das Chawla had done very commendable work for society. Even after death also he served society as he donated his body to Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Karnal his body can be used for research by medical students.