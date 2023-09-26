Chandigarh: On the second day of the ongoing Asian Games in China, India won six medals including two gold and four bronze taking the total medal tally to 11. Players from Haryana made the country proud with Shefali Verma, Anish Bhanwala of Karnal, Adarsh Singh of Faridabad recording excellent performances.

The Indian women's cricket team, participating for the first time in the Asian Games, has created history by winning the coveted gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs. Following the win, there is an atmosphere of celebration in Rohtak in Haryana. Teen sensation and opener Shefali Varma has become the first Indian player to score a half-century in the Asian Games. She achieved the feat when she blazed her way to 67 off 39 balls in the quarter-finals with four boundaries and five sixes.

On the second day of the Asian Games, Anish Bhanwala won the bronze medal in the 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol Team event. Earlier, shooter Anish, who hails from Karnal won the gold medal in the South Asian Games. Born on 26 September 2002, Anish, became the youngest player to win gold in shooting in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Indian team won two bronze medals in rowing competition in the Asian Games. Parminder Singh of Yamunanagar is also included in one of the teams. Parminder Singh, born in the family of former Sarpanch Amrik Singh, a farmer from Shahpur village in Bilaspur section of Yamunanagar, has performed very well.

Indian boxer Deepak Bhoria, resident of Hisar district of Haryana, defeated Malaysian boxer Mohammad Arifin by 5-5 in the round of 32 in the 51 kg category of boxing. With this victory, Deepak has made it to the round of 16. Although Deepak is still many steps away from the medal, his family members are confident that their son will definitely bring home the medal.