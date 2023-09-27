Karnal (Haryana): When on Monday morning Anish Banwala from Karnal district of Haryana clinched the bronze team medal for India in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event at the Asian Games in China, it not only brought pride to the nation but also shed light on the unwavering support and sacrifices made by his parents to see their son excel on the international stage.

Anish Banwala's success story is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of his family. Parents often go to great lengths to nurture their children's talents, and Anish's parents played an instrumental role in his journey to sporting excellence. Jagpal Banwala, Anish's father, shared insights into their early days in Karnal, where he worked as an advocate while Anish pursued his education up to the tenth grade.

Anish's journey in the world of sports began with Modern Pentathlon, a sport encompassing fencing, shooting, swimming, horse riding, and running. He excelled in all these disciplines but faced challenges due to the demands of his studies. It was a local DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) from Haryana Police, residing in their neighbourhood, who suggested that Anish pursue shooting. This suggestion would change the course of Anish's life, leading him to choose shooting as his sole focus.

“When he started shooting at the age of 10, there was no good shooting range here, and so we shifted to Faridabad in 2015 and enrolled him in Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi for shooting training. He started getting the best possible training and after that his game has really improved. This has only allowed him to perform better at the international level. I believe that he will now bring gold for the country in the upcoming Olympics,” Anish’s father Jagpal Banwala said.

The turning point in Anish's life came in 2018 when he participated in the Junior Shooting World Cup in Brisbane, Australia. In a remarkable feat, Anish secured a gold medal in the individual 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event, bringing glory to his nation. What made this achievement even more extraordinary was that Anish's sister, Muskaan, also competed in the same event and clinched an individual gold medal. This made them the first brother-sister duo to achieve such a feat in the Junior Shooting World Cup.

With dedication and commitment, Anish Banwala has amassed an impressive collection of medals, boasting 31 medals in various international competitions. At the national level, he has secured medals an astounding 65 times. His consistency and dominance in the sport were further highlighted by his consecutive wins as the senior and junior shooting champion of India for five years. In recognition of his achievements, the Haryana Government honoured Anish with the Bhim Award in 2022.

“Anish was of a very calm nature from the beginning. He was never mischievous. He was good at studies but he was always very interested in sports. Currently, Anish is pursuing an MBA from Manav Rachna University,” the ace shooter’s mother Poonam said.

Anish Banwala's accomplishments extend beyond the national borders. In 2023, he secured a bronze medal at the Senior Shooting World Cup in the 25-meter rapid-fire shooting event, adding to his list of international achievements. Notably, in 2022, he made history by clinching gold in the team event for the 25-meter shooting competition at the Senior World Cup. Anish's impressive track record includes his groundbreaking gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2018 when he was just a 10th-grade student. He became the youngest Indian athlete to win gold at this prestigious event.