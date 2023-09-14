Panipat: The mortal remains of Major Ashish Dhaunchak, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag yesterday, were brought to his native village in Panipat on Thursday. Ashish's last rites will be performed at Binjhaul village.

Ashish's family lives in a rented house in Panipat Sector-7. The housewarming ceremony of Ashish's new house was scheduled on the next month. Ashish had applied for leave in October as he was slated to visit his new house on October 13 and celebrate his birthday with his family members of October 22. The family had planned to celebrate Ashish's birthday in the new house.

Now, instead of attending the 'griha pravesh', Ashish's mortal remains are being taken to his new house. After which, the last rites will be held at his native village. Ever since the news of Ashish's encounter came to light, a pall of gloom descended on Binjhaul village. A large number of people gathered at his house to console the family. The news of Ashish's death has left his father Lalchand is complete shock and grief.

According to officials, Ashish's body was airlifted by security forces from the encounter site in Anantnag district this morning. The body was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment. Senior Army officials, police and civil administration paid their last respects to the slain officer in Delhi before the body was sent to Panipat by an Army ambulance. At the village, several people came to offer their respects.

Asish along with Colonel Manpreet Singh and deputy superintendent of police Himanyun Muzamil Bhat were killed in a gunfight with terrorists on Wednesday. "Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

