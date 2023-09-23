Chandigarh: An old statement of Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar went viral today, triggering fresh political furore.

In the video, Bhan called PM Modi a 'widower' and accused him of ruining his wife's life while saying that Khattar does not even know what is a household.

Sharing the video on X, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, condemned Congress and alleged that the party encourages its leaders to use such "hateful" language for the country's prime minister. He asked whether the Haryana Congress president has similar thoughts for his party leader Sonia Gandhi.

"Haryana Congress President @INCUdaiBhan is introducing his character. Does he have similar thoughts for Sonia Gandhi also? Once again it is clear that people in Congress are encouraged to use such hateful language for the Prime Minister of the country. For this the Gandhi family rewards such people. Rahul Gandhi himself goes to meet him," Malviya tweeted.

Several BJP leaders slammed the Congress leader's statement earlier during the day. Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Deb termed the personal attack on PM Modi as shameful and said it reflects the mentality of Congress. Rajya Sabha MP Karthik Sharma said such language should never be used.

Meanwhile, Bhan said that he had made the statement about one and a half years ago but he still stood by it. "There is nothing wrong in my statement. There can be no greater sin than that of a man who leaves his wife. This is not a controversial statement. Infact, the statement that was recently made in the Parliament was controversial and indecent," he said.

The matter came amid the ongoing controversy over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Parliament. On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met BSP MP Danish Ali while the party demanded action against Bidhuri for hurling communal abuses at him.