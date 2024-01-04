Chandigarh: The Haryana unit of BJP has effected a major reshuffle at the organisation level with its newly appointed state BJP president Naib Saini announcing a 45-member team. Along with appointment of two new state general secretaries, nine district heads have been reshuffled along with changing incumbent six out of seven vice presidents.

The new list shows a dominance of Rohtak district. Leaving aside the district heads, among the 23 officials who have been appointed, six are from Rohtak district including Satish Nandal vice president, Phanindra Nath Sharma state general secretary of organisation, Renu Dabla, state secretary, Ajay Bansal, treasurer, Gulshan Bhatia, office secretary and Bhupesh Khurana, office co-secretary.

A political analyst said that the way Rohtak has been given preference in this list, it could definitely be a plan to corner former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda in his own turf.

Among these 23 officials, four are from the Jat community namely Satish Nandal, Vice President, Surendra Punia, General Secretary, Captain Bhupendra Singh and Renu Dabla, State Secretaries. This apart, there are state presidents in five out of 22 districts namely Rohtak, Jind, Palwal, Sirsa and Charkhi Dadri. This means there are nine Jat members in the team.

The 45-member team includes district presidents, four general secretaries, seven vice presidents, seven state secretaries, two treasurers, two office secretaries, one social media head and 22 district presidents.

Political analysts said that BJP's focus is on non-Jat vote bank and has thus appointed a non-Jat CM and a non-Jat state president. Also, Jats have not been given much preference in the list of officials.

MLA Mohanlal Badauli is the lone incumbent to retain the post of general secretary. Pawan Saini has stepped down from the post of general secretary while former general secretary advocate Vedpal has been posted as the vice president.