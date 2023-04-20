Chandigarh Over five years after the Gurugram Police registered a criminal case against real estate developers former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others in connection with suspected irregularities in a land deal the state government has now informed the High Court that no violation has been found in the transfer of land by Robert Vadra s Skylight Hospitality to the DLF It was reported by tehsildar Manesar Gurugram that Ms Skylight Hospitality sold 35 acres to Ms DLF Universal Limited on September 18 2019 and no regulationrules have been violated in the said transaction said the government in an affidavit submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court As per the report received from tehsildar Wazirabad Gurugram it was clearly stated that the land in question has not been found in the name of Ms DLF Universal Limited and the land still exists in the name of HSVPHSIIDC Haryana It further said a new special investigation team SIT had been constituted for further investigationThe SIT constituted on March 22 comprised a Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP two assistant commissioners of police ACPs an inspector and an ASI The BJP had made alleged corruption and nepotism in the land deal a major poll issue in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls The affidavit was placed before the high court in connection with the ongoing court on its own motion public interest litigation for monitoring the progress of cases against the sitting and former MPs and MLAsThe affidavit by Inspector General Gurugram Raj Shri Singh said till date eight cases registered against MPs and MLAs in Haryana and they were under investigation On September 1 2018 the Gurugram Police had registered a criminal case against Hooda Vadra and others under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act